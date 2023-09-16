LEGO Block Party Wednesday September 20, 2023
Saturday, September 16, 2023
LEGO Block Party, Wednesday, September 20, 2:30 – 4pm at the Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St
Build together at an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire session or pop in for a few minutes.
We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination!
Suitable for:
- Kids (Ages 3 to 5)
- Kids (Ages 6 to 8)
- Tweens (Ages 9 to 12)
- All ages welcome
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.
