LEGO Block Party Wednesday September 20, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023


LEGO Block Party, Wednesday, September 20, 2:30 – 4pm at the Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St

Build together at an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire session or pop in for a few minutes. 

We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! 

Suitable for:
  • Kids (Ages 3 to 5)
  • Kids (Ages 6 to 8)
  • Tweens (Ages 9 to 12)
  • All ages welcome
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.


Posted by DKH at 12:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  