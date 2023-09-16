LEGO Block Party Wednesday September 20, 2023





Build together at an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire session or pop in for a few minutes.





We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination!





Suitable for:

Kids (Ages 3 to 5)

Kids (Ages 6 to 8)

Tweens (Ages 9 to 12)

All ages welcome

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.





