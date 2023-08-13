LFP webpage down Monday, August 14 from 6 - 9am for upgrading; now includes a page for the Sound Transit BRT plans

Sunday, August 13, 2023

The City of Lake Forest Park website will be undergoing maintenance on Monday, August 14, 2023, from 6:00 to 9:00am. During this time, the site will not be accessible to end users.

Full route of the BRT from Woodinville to Shoreline 148th Station

The new design includes a page for project information on the Sound Transit Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) 

On the page, you will find links to related documents such as letters to the Sound Transit Board of Directors, permits filed with the City, plans and comments, and tech memos.

A helpful table is provided which links users with city council agenda documents and videos for meetings where the Stride BRT line has been a topic on the agenda.

Updates to the Sound Transit Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) page will be made as new information becomes available.


