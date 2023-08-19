LFP Early Registration for Fall Recreation Programs with the City of Shoreline begins Thursday August 24, 2023
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Take advantage of recreation programs offered through the City of Shoreline.
Lake Forest Park residents are eligible for a 24-hour early registration period prior to the start of each season’s programs plus an 8% discount on all program fees (not rentals) through the entire year!
LFP Residents' early registration for Winter 2023 begins August 24, 2023 at 8:00am.
Visit Shoreline Recreation for more information or give them a call at 206-801-2600 with any questions.
Reminder, LFP offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps.
For more information, go to our webpage or call City Hall, 206-368-5440.
