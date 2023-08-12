Jazz Bites: Eat your way through Jazz Walk Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Saturday, August 12, 2023
North City Jazz Walk - Tuesday, August 15, 2023 - 6pm - 10pm
15th NE between NE 175th and NE 180th
JAZZ BITES
From Korean chicken, street tacos,22 hour-smoked brisket, pizza, and sliders ... to shrimp ceviche, watermelon salad, deviled eggs and sooo much more .. not to mention root beer floats, Monka Brewing Company beer, and your favorite cookie dough flavors with ice cream -- there's something for everyone, whether carnivore, vegetarian or vegan, at this year's North City Jazz Walk.
Jazz Bites are available to purchase starting at 6pm on the street (no ticket necessary) and inside most of the music venues when they open at 6:30pm
Come hungry - this is a Foodie Delight!
Jazz Bites inside the venues
Bethel Lutheran Church of Shoreline
Root Beer Floats
BBQ Ribs and Baked Beans
Sausage Dog with Fries
Slider with Fries
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Gold Fried Chicken with Fries
YangNyeom Chicken with Fries
Gangjung Chicken with Fries
BBQ Hot Chicken with Fries
Chorizo Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Dates, Calabrian Chili Aioli and Cilantro (Gluten Free)
PNW Deviled Egg: Half Egg with Tarragon infused Yolk, Morel Mushroom, Pea Vines, Aleppo Pepper, Lemon Thyme Brown Butter (Vegetarian/Gluten Free)
Roasted Peach and Burrata
Balsamic and Speck Ham, Toasted Bread Crumb
Shrimp Ceviche
Tomato, Lime, Serrano Chili and Avocado (Gluten Free)
Watermelon Salad: Watermelon, Feta, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed, White Balsamic (Vegetarian / Gluten Free)
Monka Brewing Company
Locally brewed beers
Jazz Bites on the street
22 hour smoked brisket with waffle fries, 12 hour smoked pulled pork with waffle fries, smoked sausage or hot links with waffle fries.
Tacos, Sincronizada, Quesadilla, Fried Taquitos, Burrito, Torta, Taco Salad, Wet Burritos.
Sugar + Spoon
Safe to eat cookie dough and ice cream treats.
Some flavors may be sold out if we run out of stock... good thing that all of our flavors are delicious!
Classic Flavors: Classic Chocolate Chip, Party Animal, Cookie Monster, Brownie Batter
Seasonal Flavors: Fruity Pebbles and Camp Fire (subject to unavailability depending on our stock!)
