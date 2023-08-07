Gov. Inslee: Seattle has initiated a rocket-powered post-pandemic tourism rebound

Two million people enjoy Seattle’s annual Seafair every summer. More than 144,000 Taylor Swift fans just “shook it off” so hard they caused measurable seismic activity. Another 150,000 visitors came to see baseball’s best during the MLB All-Star week.





The Seattle Sounders have committed to build 26 new community playfields across the region by the time the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins. The state is chipping in, too – included in the state’s capital budget this year were funds for playfields, stadiums, and pools across the state.





In just a few years, those new playfields will be full of kids inspired by international superstars visiting their home city.



Seattle has initiated a rocket-powered post-pandemic tourism rebound by attracting some of the largest events in North America. “Swifties,” Seafair-goers, and soccer fans agree – Seattle’s hot streak is a wonderful thing.





As many as 750,000 visitors and over $500 million in revenues might be expected. Millions more will watch on television. The event promises to be a true international spectacle.The tournament’s positive effects go beyond hospitality revenues.