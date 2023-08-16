Family Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market this Sunday, August 20, 2023
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Let the family-friendly festivities begin this Sunday, August 20th with Family Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market!
The day will be filled with live music including a midday performance from longtime market favorites the Milner Family Fiddles, as well as harpist Linda Khandro (from 10-11) who will both play and show the little ones how the harp works.
Be sure to bring the kiddos by the Bubble Zone where they can experiment making bubbles with all kinds of wands, and get a free bubble giveaway (while supplies last).
Family Day is presented in partnership with the City of Lake Forest Park, who will be on hand with a coloring activity and environmentally friendly giveaways. You’ll also want to stop by their tent to say hello to Mayor Jeff Johnson.
Of course, you’ll always find the best, freshest and most delicious locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, sweets, baked goods, adult beverages, coffee, savory snacks, hot foods, cool treats, beautiful flowers, and unique specialty items at the market.
A good time will be had by all! So don’t miss Family Day at the LFP Farmers Market this Sunday from 10am to 2pm.
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The market takes place every Sunday, 10-2, and is located in the parking lot at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
