Fall registration begins Tuesday for Shoreline Recreation programs
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Fall Registration Begins Tuesday, August 22 - Don't Wait!
Apply For a Scholarship
- View the Recreation Guide online or pick up a copy at City Hall or Spartan Recreation Center.
- Registration website
- Scholarships are available to qualifying families, as well as, those facing extenuating circumstances.
- To apply, complete the 2023 Scholarship Application.
- Submit application supporting documents via email to: shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov and call 206-801-2600 before you register.
0 comments:
Post a Comment