Destinations: Locally filmed 10 Things I Hate About You at the SIFF Theater Egyptian on August 29, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles star in 10 Things I Hate About You
Filmed here in Seattle and Tacoma, 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU stars Julia Stiles as the fiercely independent Kat Stratford, and Heath Ledger as the charismatic bad boy Patrick Verona. 

Sparks fly as they navigate a web of teenage drama, secret admirers, and unexpected emotions, teaching us that sometimes, love can be found in the most unexpected places.

Washington-based filmmaker Vicky Berglund-Davenport, who worked as a location scout on 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU, will introduce the film!

Plays Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the SIFF Egyptian Theater 805 E Pine St, Seattle WA 98122 as part of the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) Back to School series.


