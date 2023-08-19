Destinations: Locally filmed 10 Things I Hate About You at the SIFF Theater Egyptian on August 29, 2023
Saturday, August 19, 2023
|Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles star in 10 Things I Hate About You
Sparks fly as they navigate a web of teenage drama, secret admirers, and unexpected emotions, teaching us that sometimes, love can be found in the most unexpected places.
Washington-based filmmaker Vicky Berglund-Davenport, who worked as a location scout on 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU, will introduce the film!
Plays Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the SIFF Egyptian Theater 805 E Pine St, Seattle WA 98122 as part of the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) Back to School series.
