Brown Bear Car Wash will provide free “Beary Clean” car washes on Thursday, August 24, 2023
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Available at 28 tunnel wash locations from 8am to 8pm, the one-day event continues a tradition by the family-owned, Seattle-based company to say “thank you” to its customers.
Over the past 17 years Brown Bear Car Wash has provided more than a half million free “Beary Clean” washes to celebrate its anniversary and honoring former and current service members on Veterans Day.
“There’s no better way to celebrate this milestone than to dedicate an entire day of free car washes to the public,” said Brown Bear Founder and CEO Victor Odermat. “It generates plenty of smiles, not to mention thousands of sparkling cars and trucks.”
Odermat opened the company’s first location in 1957 at 1800 15th Ave West in Seattle. The Official Car Wash of the Seattle Seahawks, Brown Bear owns and operates 54 car washes throughout the Puget Sound area and Spokane. For other participating tunnel wash locations and more information about Brown Bear Car Wash, visit brownbear.com
Widely recognized for its environmentally friendly practices, Brown Bear uses gentle, biodegradable cleaning detergents at all its locations and recycles and filters the water used.
