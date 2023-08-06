Be a Forest Steward in a Shoreline park this week

Boeing Creek

Bruggers Bog

Darnell

Echo Lake

Hamlin

Twin Ponds

North City

Northcrest

Shoreline

Shoreview

Paramount Openspace

Richmond Beach Saltwater Beach

No experience necessary - just bring your enthusiasm for community-engaged restoration at any of the parks listed below.We welcome individuals, families, and groups who would like to do good removing noxious weeds and installing native plants – rain or shine!We will provide gloves, and tools. Please bring a water bottle, layers for the weather, and tough shoes and clothes that can get muddy.We work in the following city parks:Pick your location and date and sign up!