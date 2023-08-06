Be a Forest Steward in a Shoreline park this week
Sunday, August 6, 2023
|Volunteers in Shoreline Park
Photo by Joy Wood
You are invited to join the City of Shoreline’s Forest Stewards to perform ecological restoration in Shoreline’s forested parks!
Go to the events map page to register online
No experience necessary - just bring your enthusiasm for community-engaged restoration at any of the parks listed below.
We welcome individuals, families, and groups who would like to do good removing noxious weeds and installing native plants – rain or shine!
We will provide gloves, and tools. Please bring a water bottle, layers for the weather, and tough shoes and clothes that can get muddy.
We work in the following city parks:
Addresses and maps are at the website
No experience necessary - just bring your enthusiasm for community-engaged restoration at any of the parks listed below.
We welcome individuals, families, and groups who would like to do good removing noxious weeds and installing native plants – rain or shine!
We will provide gloves, and tools. Please bring a water bottle, layers for the weather, and tough shoes and clothes that can get muddy.
We work in the following city parks:
- Boeing Creek
- Bruggers Bog
- Darnell
- Echo Lake
- Hamlin
- Twin Ponds
- North City
- Northcrest
- Shoreline
- Shoreview
- Paramount Openspace
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Beach
Addresses and maps are at the website
0 comments:
Post a Comment