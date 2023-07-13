Wildfires: Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County - 1000 acres and growing - evacuation in effect

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Wagner Road Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Ewan. 

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 12, 2023, at 6:00pm at the request of Assistant Chief Ryan Scharnhorst, Whitman County Fire District 8.

The Wagner Road Fire started on July 12, 2023, at approximately 5:33pm. This fire is estimated at 1000 acres, and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening homes, agricultural land, and infrastructure. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.



