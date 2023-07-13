Wildfires: Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County - 1000 acres and growing - evacuation in effect
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 12, 2023, at 6:00pm at the request of Assistant Chief Ryan Scharnhorst, Whitman County Fire District 8.
The Wagner Road Fire started on July 12, 2023, at approximately 5:33pm. This fire is estimated at 1000 acres, and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening homes, agricultural land, and infrastructure. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.
