Shoreline resident to DJ at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate 66th anniversary celebration



Shoreline resident Ken Boisse will be the cool DJ The Captain at the 66th anniversary celebration of Lynnwood Bowl and Skate on Sunday July 23, 2023.





The celebration includes a classic car how by Street Freak Kruzers and a performance by the North Queens Drill Team.





Join them for great food and beverage discounts along with discount rates for bowling and skating.





DJ The Captain will be spinning platters and there will be dancing.















