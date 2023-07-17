New businesses coming soon to Shoreline Place
Monday, July 17, 2023
|Construction is progressing on new retail buildings at the corner of 155th and Westminster Way.
Photo courtesy Merlone Geier
Merlone Geier Partners have announced that three new offerings are slated to open as early as this fall at Shoreline Place, Westminster Way and Aurora.
They have signed leases with Big Chicken, MOD Pizza, and Pet Evolution.
“Despite uncertainty over the past few years, we are thrilled to be completing construction on our new retail buildings and to bring these popular offerings to Shoreline,” said Jamas Gwilliam, Managing Director at Merlone Geier Partners."We have received an incredible amount of interest from tenants who want be part of this exciting project and are currently working with multiple tenants on all of the remaining available spaces.
"We look forward to announcing soon the rest of our exciting mix of retailers, restaurants and services that will complement Shoreline Place and meet the needs of the broader Shoreline community.”
Big Chicken, MOD, and Pet Evolution will anchor the corner of 155th and Westminster Way adjacent to a new plaza with landscaping, outdoor seating, and gathering areas – the first of many such areas to be constructed as part of this transformational project.
0 comments:
Post a Comment