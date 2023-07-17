New businesses coming soon to Shoreline Place

Merlone Geier Partners have announced that three new offerings are slated to open as early as this fall at Shoreline Place, Westminster Way and Aurora.

They have signed leases with Big Chicken, MOD Pizza, and Pet Evolution.





“Despite uncertainty over the past few years, we are thrilled to be completing construction on our new retail buildings and to bring these popular offerings to Shoreline,” said Jamas Gwilliam, Managing Director at Merlone Geier Partners.





"We have received an incredible amount of interest from tenants who want be part of this exciting project and are currently working with multiple tenants on all of the remaining available spaces.