Learn how to improve your credit to get a home loan at SCC Continuing Education class

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Homeownership in your hands!
Are you in the market to buy a house or condo, but need a loan and don't know where to start? 

To qualify for that loan, you must have decent credit or a history of managing your money responsibly. 

Learn from Suzie Remilien, local Mortgage planner and credit counselor, what actions you can take to improve your credit and your chances of getting a home loan.

Dates: 7/30/2023 - 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Credit Smarts for Home Buyers (campusce.net)

Partial scholarships are available for this class!


