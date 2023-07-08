Learn how to improve your credit to get a home loan at SCC Continuing Education class
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|Homeownership in your hands!
To qualify for that loan, you must have decent credit or a history of managing your money responsibly.
Learn from Suzie Remilien, local Mortgage planner and credit counselor, what actions you can take to improve your credit and your chances of getting a home loan.
Dates: 7/30/2023 - 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Credit Smarts for Home Buyers (campusce.net)
Partial scholarships are available for this class!
