Crane assembled for building project on 1st NE

Saturday, July 1, 2023






All photos by Jennifer Klock

Jennifer Klock happened to be on hand to get this sequence of photos of a big construction crane being assembled for a project on 1st NE between 145th and 147th streets, across I-5 from the Shoreline South 148th Light Rail Station.

148th station to the east of the freeway. 145th crosses I-5. New townhouses are to the west at the intersection of NE 145th and 1st Ave NE

Sidewalks will be constructed on 1st NE


The building would be close to the trail which will lead to the new pedestrian bridge. 

The City also has money from Sound Transit to build sidewalks on 1st NE



Posted by DKH at 2:40 AM
