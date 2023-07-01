Crane assembled for building project on 1st NE
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Jennifer Klock happened to be on hand to get this sequence of photos of a big construction crane being assembled for a project on 1st NE between 145th and 147th streets, across I-5 from the Shoreline South 148th Light Rail Station.
|148th station to the east of the freeway. 145th crosses I-5. New townhouses are to the west at the intersection of NE 145th and 1st Ave NE
|Sidewalks will be constructed on 1st NE
The City also has money from Sound Transit to build sidewalks on 1st NE
0 comments:
Post a Comment