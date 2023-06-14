State Fire Mobilization Authorized for three major wildfires in Washington state
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources in support of local firefighters working to contain these fires.
Information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available here
Hover Road and Hansen Road Fires
Where: Benton County, near the city of Finley
Date: June 13, 2023, at 4:15pm
Requested by: Fire Chief Lonnie Click, Benton County Fire District 1, and Fire Chief Dennis Bates, Benton County Fire District 2.
Size: 1000 acres combined and growing
Description:burning in grass, brush, timber and is threatening homes
Evacuations: Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time.
Cause: currently under investigation.
Ruppert Road Fire
Where: Benton County, near the city of West Richland
Date: June 13, 2023, at 8:30pm
Requested by: Fire Chief Paul Carlyle, Benton County Fire District 4
Size: 250 acres and growing
Description: burning in brush and grass and is threatening homes, radio infrastructure, and power lines.
Evacuations: Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time.
Cause: currently under investigation.
Hat Rock Fire
Where: Walla Walla County, near the town of Touchet
Date: June 13, 2023, at 11:00am northeast of Hermiston, Oregon, and crossed into Washington at approximately 8:00pm.
Requested by: Fire Chief Rusty Watt, Walla Walla County Fire District 6.
Size: 8500 acres and growing
Description: burning in grass and brush and is threatening homes, infrastructure, power lines and crops. Evacuations: Level 1 evacuations are in effect at this time.
Cause: currently under investigation.
