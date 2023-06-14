State Fire Mobilization Authorized for three major wildfires in Washington state

Where: Benton County, near the city of Finley

Date: June 13, 2023, at 4:15pm

Requested by: Fire Chief Lonnie Click, Benton County Fire District 1, and Fire Chief Dennis Bates, Benton County Fire District 2.

Size: 1000 acres combined and growing

Description:burning in grass, brush, timber and is threatening homes

Evacuations: Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time.

Cause: currently under investigation.

Cause: currently under investigation.

Evacuations: Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time.

Description: burning in brush and grass and is threatening homes, radio infrastructure, and power lines.

Where: Benton County, near the city of West Richland

Hat Rock Fire Where: Walla Walla County, near the town of Touchet Date: June 13, 2023, at 11:00am northeast of Hermiston, Oregon, and crossed into Washington at approximately 8:00pm. Requested by: Fire Chief Rusty Watt, Walla Walla County Fire District 6.

Size: 8500 acres and growing

Description: burning in grass and brush and is threatening homes, infrastructure, power lines and crops. Evacuations: Level 1 evacuations are in effect at this time.

Cause: currently under investigation.