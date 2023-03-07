Twin Ponds Park work party Saturday March 11, 2023
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
On March 11, 2023 from 9:30am - 12:30pm, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.
Please bring gloves, hand pruners, water, and snack. We will have tools on site to help with the plantings.
Contact us with any questions at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com
All Are Welcome!
