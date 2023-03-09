The Spitfire Grill opens in Edmonds March 17, 2023 - tickets on sale now

The Spitfire Grill

Music and Book by James Valcq Lyrics and Book by Fred Alley

Based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff





Edmonds, WA – Inspired by the hit 1996 film, The Spitfire Grill is a heartwarming and inspirational musical tale of redemption, perseverance, and family.





A feisty parolee follows her dreams, based on a page from an old travel book, to a small town in Wisconsin and finds a place for herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. The Grill is for sale, but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed town, so newcomer Percy convinces Hannah to raffle it off. Entry fees are one hundred dollars and the best essay on why you want the Grill wins. Soon, mail arrives by the wheelbarrow and things really start cookin’ at the Spitfire Grill.





Directed by Diane Johnston and featuring the double casted acting talents of Sarah Hooper and Rachel Ruby Squires (Percy Talbott), Vicki Wicks and Gina Wilhelm (Hannah Ferguson), Annelise Harlan and Rachel Mills (Shelby Thorpe), Jaret Miller and Michael McFadden (Caleb Thorpe), Justin Tran and Dov Matthews (Sheriff Joe Sutter), Natasha Thompson and Emi Faltinson (Effy Krayneck), David “DC” Dugdale and Bill Kusler (The Visitor).





The creative team includes Celeste Larson (Vocal Director), Joe Hinchy (Band Leader), Rhys Strohmeyer (Scenic Designer), Gwyn Skone (Lighting Designer), Arian Smit (Sound Designer), Nancy Johnson (Properties Designer), Rex Goulding (Asst. Properties Designer), Faye Mattingley (Costume Designer), Matthew Ircink (Stage Manager), Claudine Pruitt (Assistant Producer), Brian Fletcher (Production Supervisor), and Katie Soulé (Production Manager/Managing Director).





Effy and Hannahs

WHEN: March 17 – April 8, 2023 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. In lieu of an Easter Sunday performance, there will be an additional performance on Saturday, April 8 at 2pm. (15 total performances).





TICKETS: $28 General Adults (ages 19-59); $25 Junior/Senior/Military. Available online at

www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.





“The Spitfire Grill” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com





Thank you to Beresford Booth PLLC Lawyers for sponsoring The Spitfire Grill, and special thanks to our Season 64 Sponsors: Rick Steves’ Europe, Windermere Real Estate Edmonds, and Templar Financial Services.















