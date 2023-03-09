It's tennis season and Shorewood is looking forward to a banner season

Senior Lindsay Rand and senior Sophia Serwold

Captains Shorewood girls tennis

Photo by Arnie Moreno Shorewood returns an undefeated championship team from 2022 that won 87 individual season matches and lost only 4.



The team is led by senior captains Lindsay Rand and Sophia Serwold.





Shorewood returns four state qualifiers.

Rand and Serwold in doubles and sophomore Rylie Gettmann, junior Emily Lin.

Lin was Wesco South and District 1 2nd in singles.

Rand and Serwold were Wesco South and District 1 doubles champions,

Gettmann Wesco South and District 1 singles champion.





Also returning are juniors Emma Okamura and Emma Nelson who placed second in Wesco South and 5th in District 1 doubles.





The Shorewood tennis team is excited to start a new season and return the entire varsity lineup from last season. They understand that this is a new season with new challenges.





Coach Arnie Moreno knows that every team they play this season will bring their best against Shorewood.





Moreno feels that this team has the deepest talent he has ever had in his twenty years as head tennis coach for Shorewood.





The team realizes that nothing is guaranteed and have to play their best every match.





