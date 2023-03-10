Jobs: WSDOT Human Resources Consultant 2 (In-Training)

Friday, March 10, 2023

WSDOT
Human Resources Consultant 2 (In-Training)
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$47,052 - $71,484 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Human Resources Consultant 2 (In-Training) to independently provide HR support for the Northwest Region. 

In this capacity, this position provides advice and consultation on tasks of complexity within the classification, compensation, labor relations, reasonable accommodation, drug and alcohol, performance management, and training. 

This position directly supports the agency’s goal areas of Workforce Development and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to be an employer of choice and employ a workforce that reflects the many diverse communities we serve.

Job description and application


