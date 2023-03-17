Shorecrest baseball wins hard-fought victory over Interlake

Shorecrest Scots baseball team

Photo by Alan Bruns

On Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2023 at Interlake High School the Scots baseball team made it two wins in a row to start the season, with a hard-fought 3-2 victory.





Dillon Carrell came through in the top of the 7th inning with the decisive hit as he pulled a hard, 2-out single through the right side, scoring Bennett Foster, and giving the Scots a 3-2 lead.





Hudson Ekstrom then came on in the bottom of the inning and closed the door, stranding the tying run at 3B, and earning his first career varsity save.





The starting pitching continues to show early promise as Hudson Cunningham threw 5 strong innings and limited Interlake to two runs.





Jake Lockwood contributed 2 hits and an RBI on the offensive side, and the team's defense was nearly flawless, including a perfectly executed relay from Gavin Leptich to Quinn Burnham, who threw home for a crucial out at the plate.





Next up: Friday night, 7:00pm, against Garfield, at Shorecrest.





--Alan Bruns











