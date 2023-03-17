Provide input on the Shoreline’s Urban Forest Strategic Plan and Forest Management Plan





Both plans provide guidance for the City’s Urban Forestry program. We want to hear from you as we work to improve the forestry and environmental health of our public lands. This includes the parks and open spaces managed by the City.









We will also host a public open house on April 13, 2023 from 7:00 to 9:00pm where you can find out more about the plans and provide input. You can attend the open house in person at Shoreline City Hall or you can attend via Zoom (



The 20-Year Forest Management Plan is a companion piece that provides guidance for tree planting and open space restoration efforts on City-owned Park land.













