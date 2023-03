Richmond Highlands Neighborhood meeting March 9, 2023, 7pm at City Hall

If you live or work within the boundaries of the Richmond Highlands neighborhood (essentially N 185th to N 165th and Aurora Ave N to 8th NW) and have ideas, concerns, input, skills, talents, desires, and value personal connections, RHNA encourages you to join us for an in-person meeting on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7pm in Room 303 of City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N . Entry to the parking lot is on the north side of the building.









At the meeting we will share an exciting new concept for organization, announce details about our summer splash party event, and pass out new bylaws for review. RHNA is actively recruiting new leadership.Information about the neighborhood association can be found on our website richmondhighlands.org or our Facebook page – Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association.If you cannot attend this meeting, please do send us your comments – RHNA desires to reflect the VOICE of our neighborhood and we can only do that with your input.