Richmond Highlands Neighborhood meeting March 9, 2023, 7pm at City Hall
Sunday, March 5, 2023
17500 Midvale Ave N. Entry to the parking lot is on the north side of the building.
At the meeting we will share an exciting new concept for organization, announce details about our summer splash party event, and pass out new bylaws for review. RHNA is actively recruiting new leadership.
Information about the neighborhood association can be found on our website richmondhighlands.org or our Facebook page – Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association.
If you cannot attend this meeting, please do send us your comments – RHNA desires to reflect the VOICE of our neighborhood and we can only do that with your input.
rhna.shoreline@gmail.com
