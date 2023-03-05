Gardening in the Sky: Your Green Oasis of Balconies and Planted Containers - Shoreline Library March 12, 2023
Sunday, March 5, 2023
Shoreline Library, Sunday, March 12, 2 - 3:30pm, 345 NE 175th St. Shoreline WA 98155
Do you want to garden but have only limited space on a balcony or patio?
Learn about the enjoyment you can derive from both ornamentals and edibles container gardens as well as how to develop and maintain them.
Bring your container gardening and other horticultural questions for a post-lecture Q/A.
Presented by Certified Professional Horticulturist and Shoreline Area News columnist Bruce Bennett in partnership with the Master Gardeners of King County.
No registration needed.
