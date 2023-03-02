Jupiter and Venus in conjunction

Thursday, March 2, 2023

 
Photo by Barbara Twaddell

Jupiter and Venus make a cute couple, says photographer Barbara Twaddell.

According to EarthSky.org, "The conjunction is over. Venus and Jupiter passed each other on our sky’s dome at 11 UTC (6am ET) on March 2, 2023. 

"But these 2 worlds are the brightest visible in Earth’s skies. And Venus will shine brilliantly in the west after sunset – our bright “evening star – for several more months! 

"Meanwhile, Jupiter – though edging toward the sunset glare in March – is bright enough to remain visible for a few more weeks, perhaps into mid- to late March. 

"How will you know if you can still see Jupiter? Watch after sunset as the two worlds draw apart. And see how long you can track Jupiter before it drops into the sunset glare.H" 

For more sky events, visit EarthSky’s night sky guide. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.



