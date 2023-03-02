Jobs: WSDOT IT Support Technician 2 - Two Positions

Thursday, March 2, 2023

WSDOT
IT Support Technician 2 - Two Positions
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$47,048 - $63,164 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Information Technology Division (ITD) is currently seeking to fill two IT Support Technician 2 positions in Shoreline, WA. 

These positions are experienced paraprofessionals, who will serve Northwest Region and Mega Projects in support of IT assets. In this role, you will perform a variety of routine technical IT tasks related to the onboarding and offboarding of IT assets, including inventory and disposal. 

These positions ensure the agency can accomplish its mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses by supporting the high-profile transportation infrastructure projects of the Northwest Region and Mega Projects.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 11:02 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  