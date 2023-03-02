Jobs: WSDOT IT Support Technician 2 - Two Positions
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$47,048 - $63,164 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Information Technology Division (ITD) is currently seeking to fill two IT Support Technician 2 positions in Shoreline, WA.
These positions are experienced paraprofessionals, who will serve Northwest Region and Mega Projects in support of IT assets. In this role, you will perform a variety of routine technical IT tasks related to the onboarding and offboarding of IT assets, including inventory and disposal.
These positions ensure the agency can accomplish its mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses by supporting the high-profile transportation infrastructure projects of the Northwest Region and Mega Projects.
Job description and application
