Executive Constantine proposes a new eight block civic campus in downtown Seattle

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

King county administration building
Photo courtesy King County
King County Executive Dow Constantine delivered his 2023 State of the County address to the King County Council Tuesday, March 7, 2023 that highlighted progress in the last year and continued work ahead, including the need for action in the state Legislature to avoid budget cuts this fall.

In his address, Executive Constantine launched the Civic Campus initiative, a proposal to reimagine the courthouse neighborhood, and proposed building a Sound Transit light rail station on the site of the King County Administration Building. 

He also urged the legislature to remove the 1% cap on the county’s primary funding source, and build statewide solutions to behavioral health.

