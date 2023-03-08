Executive Constantine proposes a new eight block civic campus in downtown Seattle

King county administration building

Photo courtesy King County King County Executive Dow Constantine delivered his 2023 State of the County address to the King County Council Tuesday, March 7, 2023 that highlighted progress in the last year and continued work ahead, including the need for action in the state Legislature to avoid budget cuts this fall.





In his address, Executive Constantine launched the Civic Campus initiative, a proposal to reimagine the courthouse neighborhood, and proposed building a Sound Transit light rail station on the site of the King County Administration Building.