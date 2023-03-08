Executive Constantine proposes a new eight block civic campus in downtown Seattle
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
|King county administration building
Photo courtesy King County
In his address, Executive Constantine launched the Civic Campus initiative, a proposal to reimagine the courthouse neighborhood, and proposed building a Sound Transit light rail station on the site of the King County Administration Building.
He also urged the legislature to remove the 1% cap on the county’s primary funding source, and build statewide solutions to behavioral health.
