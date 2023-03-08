Pediatric Skilled Nursing Facility opens in Shoreline March 23, 2023



Join us Thursday March 23, 2023 as we open Washington State's very first Pediatric Skilled Nursing Facility—Bridges to Home, a program of Ashley House NW.





This 15-bed care facility with a focus on pediatric care will help provide kids and their families a bridge from the hospital to home. There are two opportunities: 11:30am – 1:00pm with a 12:30 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, and 4:30pm to 6:00pm.



