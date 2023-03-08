Pediatric Skilled Nursing Facility opens in Shoreline March 23, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023


Join us Thursday March 23, 2023 as we open Washington State’s very first Pediatric Skilled Nursing Facility—Bridges to Home, a program of Ashley House NW. 

This 15-bed care facility with a focus on pediatric care will help provide kids and their families a bridge from the hospital to home. There are two opportunities: 11:30am – 1:00pm with a 12:30 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, and 4:30pm to 6:00pm. 

Refreshments will be served, and there will be tours, as well as the opportunity to learn how YOU can be involved.

RSVP:

