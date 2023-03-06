Arielle Waham of Bothell serves as page for Sen. Derek Stanford D-1

Monday, March 6, 2023

Page Arielle Waham and Sen. Derek Stanford

OLYMPIA—Arielle Waham, a sophomore at Bothell High School, served as a page with the Washington State Senate the week of Feb 20. Sen. Derek Stanford (D-Bothell) sponsored her week at the Legislature.

The page program offers a hands-on opportunity for students to find out how state government works. During a week-long interactive learning experience, students get a firsthand look at the legislative process and get to explore the Capitol campus by delivering papers for Senate staff.

For more information about the Senate Page Program, contact SenatePageProgram@leg.wa.gov



Posted by DKH at 9:56 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  