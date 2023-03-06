Arielle Waham of Bothell serves as page for Sen. Derek Stanford D-1
|Page Arielle Waham and Sen. Derek Stanford
OLYMPIA—Arielle Waham, a sophomore at Bothell High School, served as a page with the Washington State Senate the week of Feb 20. Sen. Derek Stanford (D-Bothell) sponsored her week at the Legislature.
The page program offers a hands-on opportunity for students to find out how state government works. During a week-long interactive learning experience, students get a firsthand look at the legislative process and get to explore the Capitol campus by delivering papers for Senate staff.
For more information about the Senate Page Program, contact SenatePageProgram@leg.wa.gov
