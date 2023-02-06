Weigh in on King County Regional Homeless Authority's 5 Year Plan

Monday, February 6, 2023


The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is drafting its 5 Year Plan.

You can provide feedback in their survey until February 8, 2023.

Survey here: 
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/8faaa73923904cd3814865de200db997

Add your voice about this major policy and massive public investment - for, against, or something in between!

There are links to the documents and summary on the KCRHA.org website. It takes 10-15 minutes to complete the survey, including the reference documents.

The Seattle Times ran a comprehensive article on January 26, 2023 with additional information https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/homeless/ending-homelessness-in-king-county-will-cost-billions-regional-authority-says/



