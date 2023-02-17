Jobs: WSDOT Project Lead Arborist (TPS3)









Job description and application





As the Project Lead Arborist, this position acts as the primary contact and technical expert to apply arborist services and agency standards, guidance, and procedures to integrate transportation facilities into the natural and build environment. The successful candidate appointed to this position will support WSDOT’s strategic plan through wise management of the roadside as an asset, delivering right-sized projects, supporting multimodal transportation options, improving environmental conditions, and meeting the expectations of the public for livable communities.





Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$68,027 - $91,501 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an environmental steward to serve as Project Lead Arborist. This position will provide expertise and services for environmental restoration, forest preservation, and restoration of construction impacts to meet environmental permit obligations, facility safety, and WSDOT policies.