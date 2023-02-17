Jobs: WSDOT Project Lead Arborist (TPS3)

Friday, February 17, 2023

WSDOT
Project Lead Arborist (TPS3)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$68,027 - $91,501 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an environmental steward to serve as Project Lead Arborist. This position will provide expertise and services for environmental restoration, forest preservation, and restoration of construction impacts to meet environmental permit obligations, facility safety, and WSDOT policies. 

As the Project Lead Arborist, this position acts as the primary contact and technical expert to apply arborist services and agency standards, guidance, and procedures to integrate transportation facilities into the natural and build environment. The successful candidate appointed to this position will support WSDOT’s strategic plan through wise management of the roadside as an asset, delivering right-sized projects, supporting multimodal transportation options, improving environmental conditions, and meeting the expectations of the public for livable communities.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 3:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  