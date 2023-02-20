Power is out in west Shoreline

City Light outages 2-20-23



About an hour ago my lights flickered gently and the transformer near my house hummed. The lights didn't go out and the transformer didn't blow, but other parts of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and north Seattle were not so fortunate.





Close to 6,000 households have no power from City Light; most in Richmond Beach and Innis Arden.





The outage at Bitter Lake was caused by a tree but the rest just say "investigating". City Light is just ballparking the restoration time and setting almost all of the restoration time at 11pm - 12am.





If you don't have a generator keep the refrigerator closed and get out the blankets.





Woodway has power. PSE has outages but the closest affected area is near Redmond.





--Diane Hettrick



