State gymnastics: Shorecrest gymnast champion, three Shorewood gymnasts place, Coach inducted to Hall of Fame

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Berkley Gorre (center), Ava Enriquez, Tia Lara
Photo courtesy Shoreline Athletics

Berkley Gorre of Shorecrest was named champion in Bars at the 2023 WIAA/Gesa Credit Union 2A/3A State Gymnastics at Sammamish High School in Bellevue WA on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Two Shorewood gymnasts placed: Ava Enriquez, 3rd on Floor, 4th on Bars and Tia Lara, 6th on Floor.

Susan Riley, right, inducted into Hall of Fame
Photo courtesy Shoreline Athletics

Shorewood Head Coach Susan Riley was inducted into the Washington State Coaches Association Gymnastics Hall of Fame.



