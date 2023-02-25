State gymnastics: Shorecrest gymnast champion, three Shorewood gymnasts place, Coach inducted to Hall of Fame
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|Berkley Gorre (center), Ava Enriquez, Tia Lara
Photo courtesy Shoreline Athletics
Berkley Gorre of Shorecrest was named champion in Bars at the 2023 WIAA/Gesa Credit Union 2A/3A State Gymnastics at Sammamish High School in Bellevue WA on Friday, February 24, 2023.
Two Shorewood gymnasts placed: Ava Enriquez, 3rd on Floor, 4th on Bars and Tia Lara, 6th on Floor.
|Susan Riley, right, inducted into Hall of Fame
Photo courtesy Shoreline Athletics
Shorewood Head Coach Susan Riley was inducted into the Washington State Coaches Association Gymnastics Hall of Fame.
