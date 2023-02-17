Pramila Jayapal in Shoreline Thursday to tour sites she helped with federal funding
Friday, February 17, 2023
|Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Rep. Jayapal was instrumental in securing $4 million in federal spending for the project.
She also stopped at Ballinger Creek to learn more about a U.S. Corps of Engineers study of salmon habitat restoration that she also helped secure funding for. (See previous article about Ballinger Creek)
Thank you Rep. Jayapal for helping bring our federal tax dollars back to Shoreline!
--City of Shoreline
