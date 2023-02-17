Pramila Jayapal in Shoreline Thursday to tour sites she helped with federal funding

Friday, February 17, 2023

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal visited Shoreline on Thursday, February 16, 2023 and toured the future site of the 148th Non-Motorized Bridge. 

Rep. Jayapal was instrumental in securing $4 million in federal spending for the project. 

She also stopped at Ballinger Creek to learn more about a U.S. Corps of Engineers study of salmon habitat restoration that she also helped secure funding for. (See previous article about Ballinger Creek)


Thank you Rep. Jayapal for helping bring our federal tax dollars back to Shoreline!

--City of Shoreline


