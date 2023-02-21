Jobs: City of Shoreline CMO Fellowship





The City Manager's Office Fellowship is a one-year career development opportunity designed to attract, develop, and retain talented emerging professionals in city government. The City Manager's Office Fellow works under the direction of the City Manager's Office, playing a leading role coordinating, facilitating and managing city projects and programs across the organization. The Fellow will routinely interact with city leadership and attend high-level meetings to be exposed to the responsibilities of each department and current local government issues.



Flexible schedule with up to 19 authorized hours per week, June 2023 through May 2024



The City Manager's Office Fellowship accepts applicants that have completed at least one year of coursework toward a Masters of Public Administration, Masters of Public Policy, or Masters of Political Science. This Fellowship position is for a 12-month period (approximately June through May) and is eligible for PERS retirement.



The City Manager's Office Fellow will be involved in research, analytical work, and managing special projects. The Fellow performs their work in the City Manager's Office and are offered opportunities to work with various government departments. Examples of work performed may include:

Assists the City Manager's Office in researching and analyzing high-level current issues.

Assist with developing and implementing continuous improvement projects and programs impacting one or more City departments.

Supports program and budget management, including developing the City budget during even years.

Attends meetings on behalf of or in conjunction with management.

Prepares a variety of documents, including memos, letters, contracts, and staff reports.

Responds to resident inquiries/requests and resolves all issues within assigned scope of responsibility in a timely manner.

Reviews, updates, and implements operations policies and procedures.

Conducts financial studies, develops portions of financial reports, and develops and presents recommendations. Job description and application:







Job posting dates : 2/21/23 – 2/28/23Salary - $28.66 - $34.86 HourlyDo you have a passion for public service? Do you want to make a positive impact on your community? The City of Shoreline is looking for a talented and innovative future leader seeking meaningful opportunities to explore local government management to join our team for this unique professional development opportunity.