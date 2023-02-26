KIMSeattle After School Forensic Science workshops start next week
Sunday, February 26, 2023
|KIMSeattle student
For middle and high school students.
This advanced lab program is taught by medical professionals from KIMSeattle on early-release Wednesdays.
Each week involves 30 minutes of lecture followed by 90 minutes of extensive lab work.
Check out the schedule and topics at: https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx?catId=13
Classes are taught in the labs at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
