KIMSeattle After School Forensic Science workshops start next week

Sunday, February 26, 2023

KIMSeattle student
KIMSeattle (Kids in Medicine) is back on the Shoreline CC campus teaching after school forensics / biology intensives in March 2023. 

For middle and high school students.
 
This advanced lab program is taught by medical professionals from KIMSeattle on early-release Wednesdays. 

Each week involves 30 minutes of lecture followed by 90 minutes of extensive lab work. 





Posted by DKH at 2:02 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  