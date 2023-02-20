Home game for Shorecrest basketball in opening round of WIAA 3A State Championship
Monday, February 20, 2023
|Shorecrest boys basketball team 2023
Photo courtesy Shorecrest Athletics
The Shorecrest High School boys basketball team coached by Eddie George, advances to the opening round of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) 3A State Championships.
They host Stadium high school of Tacoma on Tuesday February 21, 2023 with a 7pm tip off here at Shorecrest High School.
Losing team is eliminated, and the winner advances to play at Gig Harbor on either 2/24 or 2/25.
If you want to attend the game to support our local team, the tickets are $12 adults and $9 for students. The school is located at 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
