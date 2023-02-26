Eastside CHADD virtual meeting March 9, 2023: Beverley Johns Presents "Why Children are Resistant and What We Can Do About it"





Eastside CHADD is pleased to present Beverley Johns, who brings decades of experience teaching those with learning disabilities who also have behavioral challenges and teaching teachers how to reach and teach those students.





Beverley Johns founded a school for kids with these struggles. She has trained special education teachers in different settings. She has authored over 15 books in the field of special education to address anxiety, behavioral and learning challenges. She also has presented at national and international conferences as a keynote speaker on special education topics.



Register now to save your spot for this important March 9th talk. Priority enrollment is given to Eastside CHADD members so this is a good time to join Eastside CHADD to gain understanding and techniques to help our children who struggle to address their challenges by learning the skills they need to do so.









Do invite your child's teachers and providers to this talk to help us reframe how we interact with our children when we understand the why of what appears to be resistance.



REGISTRATION INFORMATION:



To register go to



Click on the blue "Eastside CHADD Meeting Schedule" button on the left of the screen. You'll see the description of this meeting, along with directions on how to register.









Learn effective strategies to help your child or student to engage in a task that we adults assume is doable, but instead is met with negative behavior by our children and/or teens.We are fortunate and honored to bring Beverley Johns to the Seattle area via Zoom to help both adults and our children learn and accomplish what once seemed insurmountable.