Monty Python's Spamalot plays live March 24 - April 1, 2023 at Shoreline Community College Theatre









Don't miss out on the funniest musical in the Seattle area. You deserve a good laugh! Instead, Spamalot features shenanigans including a line of beautiful dancing girls, flatulent Frenchmen, killer rabbits and more.



Five performances only!

Friday, March 24 @ 7:30pm,

Saturday, March 25 @ 7:30pm,

Sunday, March 26 Matinee @ 2pm,

Friday, March 31 @ 7:30 pm and

Saturday, April 1 @ 7:30pm



Tickets are $30 and may be purchased by clicking this link: Tickets are $30 and may be purchased by clicking this link: https://www.woodlandparkplayers.org/

All seating is reserved.

Running time approximately 3 hours with intermission.

Appropriate for people 13 years old and up.

Refreshments and baked goods will be available in the lobby.





All profits go to fund our grants. Since our inception, WPP has granted over $25,000!





Don't wait! Good seats will sell out first. Thank you for supporting live theater!







Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur's quest to find the Holy Grail. Inspired by the classic comedy film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the musical also diverts a bit from more traditional versions of the legend.