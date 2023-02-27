Monty Python's Spamalot plays live March 24 - April 1, 2023 at Shoreline Community College Theatre

Monday, February 27, 2023

Community Theater Troupe, The Woodland Park Players, presents its upcoming show, 'Monty Python's Spamalot' in Shoreline.

Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur's quest to find the Holy Grail. Inspired by the classic comedy film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the musical also diverts a bit from more traditional versions of the legend. 

Instead, Spamalot features shenanigans including a line of beautiful dancing girls, flatulent Frenchmen, killer rabbits and more.

Don't miss out on the funniest musical in the Seattle area. You deserve a good laugh!

Five performances only! 
  • Friday, March 24 @ 7:30pm, 
  • Saturday, March 25 @ 7:30pm, 
  • Sunday, March 26 Matinee @ 2pm, 
  • Friday, March 31 @ 7:30 pm and 
  • Saturday, April 1 @ 7:30pm

Tickets are $30 and may be purchased by clicking this link: https://www.woodlandparkplayers.org/ 
  • All seating is reserved.
  • Running time approximately 3 hours with intermission.
  • Appropriate for people 13 years old and up.
  • Refreshments and baked goods will be available in the lobby.

All profits go to fund our grants. Since our inception, WPP has granted over $25,000!

Don't wait! Good seats will sell out first. Thank you for supporting live theater!


