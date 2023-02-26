Help mass produce chickens, bunnies, and owls March 17, 2023 with Sew Thoughtful





The Snohomish Clothing and Textile Advisors (CTA) invite you to make help make “critters” for the Make ‘n Take table at the Stanwood Camano Community Fair (August 4, 5, 6th).





March 17th, we will mass-produce chickens, bunnies, and owls.





We need help cutting, pinning, sewing, trimming, turning, pressing … and will add lots of good conversation. The goal will be to make at least 100 of each of these critters for youth to stuff and hand stitch closed. This is a free event for the kids attending the ‘Best Lil Fair in the West’.





Bring a good shears, snippers, point turners, sewing supplies, marking pens, and a sandwich for lunch.











