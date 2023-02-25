Vehicle reservations for San Juan and Port Townsend runs available Monday March 6, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Photo courtesy WSDOT
Vehicle reservations for the spring season (March 26 to June 17) on the Anacortes / San Juan Islands and Port Townsend / Coupeville ferry routes will be available at 7am.Monday, March 6, 2023.

For the Anacortes/San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each specific sailing. The remaining space on each sailing will be available two days before the specific voyage.

For more details, or to make a reservation, visit the Washington State Ferries reservations home page.

The spring schedule vehicle reservations release was originally scheduled for January 26 but was pushed back due to an IT issue with those making bulk reservations.



