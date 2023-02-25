Vehicle reservations for San Juan and Port Townsend runs available Monday March 6, 2023
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|Photo courtesy WSDOT
For the Anacortes/San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each specific sailing. The remaining space on each sailing will be available two days before the specific voyage.
For more details, or to make a reservation, visit the Washington State Ferries reservations home page.
The spring schedule vehicle reservations release was originally scheduled for January 26 but was pushed back due to an IT issue with those making bulk reservations.
