Jobs: City of Shoreline Customer Response Team

Customer Response Team (CRT)

Job posting dates : 2/23/23 – 3/19/23

Salary - $37.01 - $46.90 Hourly





Shoreline's Customer Response Team (CRT) is seeking a flexible and creative person to provide a high level of service and support to residents and city staff. CRT investigates and resolves issues regarding City infrastructure, code enforcement and emergency response.





The most competitive candidate will have work experience in at least three of the following areas: code enforcement, public works and utility maintenance, on-call response, emergency response and facility maintenance.





Their talents will cross the spectrum from field investigation and the ability to research and interpret municipal and building codes, to being a creative and diplomatic problem solver.





The CRT Representative is required to participate in on-call, 24/7, public works type, emergency response (i.e. road closures, flood situations, downed trees and wires) and answering after hour questions 4-5 times annually. The Team has a history of flexibility and adaptability to address existing and emerging issues. It enjoys a reputation of meeting customer and the City Manager's expectations and needs.















