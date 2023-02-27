Destinations: Wine Walk Row in Woodinville

Story and photos by Mike Remarcke









The area has the look and feel of an alley, with garage doors that open to a wide variety of wine tasting opportunities, as well as a future collection of distilleries, craft beers and local foods.





Several regional wineries have tasting rooms that accommodate both indoor and outdoor seating areas and also provide local foods and pleasant surroundings so tasters can linger and enjoy the environment.







Recently, Willamette Valley-based Montinore Estate and Landlines Estates opened a new tasting establishment on Wine Walk Row. The Oregon company is very excited about introducing their organic and Biodynamic grapes in their four Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines to the Washington market.





The tasting room opening included remarks from Founder Rudy Marchesi and Winemaker Stephen Weber. Stephen started his winemaking career in Washington, moving on to Australia, Europe and back to the Great Northwest. He is excited about being back in Washington to introduce his fine line of wines.







Other wine tasting rooms on the Row include Valdemar, Barnard Griffin and L’Ecole N° 41 as well McQueen Champagne Bar, Ballard Pizza and Café Dupar, with more to come.



Wine Walk Row, 17401 133rd Ave NE Woodinville, WA 98072





Tasting room hours:

Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday 12-5pm

Friday and Saturday 12-7pm





The Schoolhouse District in Woodinville has created a new and unique wine and beverage tasting experience called Wine Walk Row.