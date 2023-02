Please Join us for Coffee and Conversation! Please Join us for Coffee and Conversation!





Shoreline United Methodist Church hosts a Coffee Klatsch every Thursday from 10am to 11:30am in the downstairs Fellowship Hall. There is no agenda or commitments, only sharing with people looking to meet new people and share what they want to talk about. Please join us!Entrance is on 25th Ave NE. Questions to 206-363-3040