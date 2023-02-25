North Seattle student graduates from UW-Madison in Wisconsin
Saturday, February 25, 2023
About 1,200 of them took part in the ceremony at the Kohl Center.
Total attendance, including graduates, was 6,609. The ceremony was livestreamed so that friends and family from around the world could join in.
Seattle, WA
Tzyy-Hsien Young, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences and Data Science.
