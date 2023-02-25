North Seattle student graduates from UW-Madison in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis (February 24, 2023) - Just over 1,750 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Dec. 18, 2022.

About 1,200 of them took part in the ceremony at the Kohl Center.





Total attendance, including graduates, was 6,609. The ceremony was livestreamed so that friends and family from around the world could join in.