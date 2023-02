Irons Brothers Construction at the Seattle Home and Garden Show now through March 4, 2023

Joseph Irons will make two presentations on Saturday, March 4, 2023









Tiny homes will be big, energy savings will be hot and ideas for multigenerational living will be in abundance when the Seattle Home and Garden Show 2023, the oldest and largest home show in the nation, opens its doors February 25 through March 5 at Lumen Field Event Center.





A tiny home village highlighting the latest trends in affordable housing, a full offgrid solar power system that can power your home year round and solutions for keeping your home comfortable during weather extremes are just some of the products and services Northwesterners will see at this year’s show.

Joseph Irons presented a seminar on Saturday 2/25: Age in Place, it's Never too Early to Plan on the main stage.The presentation covered how to make your home safer and healthier using Aging in place and Universal design techniques. The primary goal of all home modifications and remodeling projects should be about improving homeowner safety and quality of life.WHEN DO YOU NEED DESIGN HELP AND PERMITSMarch 4th 2pm – MAIN STAGEPresented by: Joseph IronsUnless you are a builder, you don’t do this every day! It can be very misleading if or when you should apply for a permit to do your next home improvement project. Hear from a veteran remodeler and general contractor, Joseph Irons about some basics of when you need to obtain a permit, work with a designer, and/or hire an architect or other professional for your project. Learn the reasons why you should consider getting a permit even if your contractor says not to.TIPS ON HIRING A PROFESSIONAL REMODELER / CONTRACTORMarch 4th 4pm – MAIN STAGEPresented by: Joseph IronsLearn from a veteran remodeler how to screen and research before hiring your next general or specialty contractor. Joseph Irons will discuss the basic contractor requirements for Washington State. Provide you with tips and questions you should be asking and help answer homeowners most frequently asked questions. Get resources for planning your next project when you attend this presentation. Irons Brother Construction is located in Shoreline's North City Business District