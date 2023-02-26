Irons Brothers Construction at the Seattle Home and Garden Show now through March 4, 2023

Joseph and Melissa Irons, owners of local design + build firm, Irons Brothers Construction (IronsBC) are committed to Continuing Education in the residential construction industry as one of their company core values.

Joseph Irons will make two presentations on Saturday, March 4, 2023









Tiny homes will be big, energy savings will be hot and ideas for multigenerational living will be in abundance when the Seattle Home and Garden Show 2023, the oldest and largest home show in the nation, opens its doors February 25 through March 5 at Lumen Field Event Center.





A tiny home village highlighting the latest trends in affordable housing, a full offgrid solar power system that can power your home year round and solutions for keeping your home comfortable during weather extremes are just some of the products and services Northwesterners will see at this year’s show.