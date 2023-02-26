Irons Brothers Construction at the Seattle Home and Garden Show now through March 4, 2023
Sunday, February 26, 2023
|Look for their booth at the Seattle Home and Garden Show
Joseph and Melissa Irons, owners of local design + build firm, Irons Brothers Construction (IronsBC) are committed to Continuing Education in the residential construction industry as one of their company core values.
As BIAW Certified Builders, they have received the Building Industry Association of Washington's seal of approval through BIAW's stringent evaluation and certification process. The Irons are proud to certify their commitment to customer service and professionalism business.
See why hiring a Certified Builder is the best choice! We Measure Up! Learn about the standards BIAW Builders must meet or exceed to earn the Certified Builder designation here.
Join Irons Brothers Construction now through Sunday, March 5th , 2023 for the Seattle Home and Garden Show, located at the Lumen Field Event Center 1000 Occidental Ave S (between Safeco Field and Lumen Field)
If you are thinking about updating your home or are interested in seeing the latest trends, products and services, then the Seattle Home and Garden Show is a can’t-miss event.
Meet with the area’s top professionals, attend seminars, chat with the experts and collect ideas for your home.
|Joseph Irons will make two presentations on Saturday, March 4, 2023
Joseph Irons presented a seminar on Saturday 2/25: Age in Place, it's Never too Early to Plan on the main stage.
The presentation covered how to make your home safer and healthier using Aging in place and Universal design techniques. The primary goal of all home modifications and remodeling projects should be about improving homeowner safety and quality of life.
Joseph will present two seminars on Saturday, March 4, 2023
WHEN DO YOU NEED DESIGN HELP AND PERMITS
March 4th 2pm – MAIN STAGE
Presented by: Joseph Irons
Unless you are a builder, you don’t do this every day! It can be very misleading if or when you should apply for a permit to do your next home improvement project. Hear from a veteran remodeler and general contractor, Joseph Irons about some basics of when you need to obtain a permit, work with a designer, and/or hire an architect or other professional for your project. Learn the reasons why you should consider getting a permit even if your contractor says not to.
TIPS ON HIRING A PROFESSIONAL REMODELER / CONTRACTOR
March 4th 4pm – MAIN STAGE
Presented by: Joseph Irons
Learn from a veteran remodeler how to screen and research before hiring your next general or specialty contractor. Joseph Irons will discuss the basic contractor requirements for Washington State. Provide you with tips and questions you should be asking and help answer homeowners most frequently asked questions. Get resources for planning your next project when you attend this presentation.
Irons Brother Construction is located in Shoreline's North City Business District
About the Seattle Home and Garden Show
Tiny homes will be big, energy savings will be hot and ideas for multigenerational living will be in abundance when the Seattle Home and Garden Show 2023, the oldest and largest home show in the nation, opens its doors February 25 through March 5 at Lumen Field Event Center.
A tiny home village highlighting the latest trends in affordable housing, a full offgrid solar power system that can power your home year round and solutions for keeping your home comfortable during weather extremes are just some of the products and services Northwesterners will see at this year’s show.
