Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Management Center Engineer – Transportation Engineer 2 (In-Training)





Duties and responsibilities include operating the Region's Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), guiding, and assisting staff on the use of these systems, and coordinating system activation around major events that impact WSDOT roadways.









In this position you will guide operations and make decisions on a daily basis that directly impact driver safety and traffic flow while also helping build back-end algorithms that assist ITS potential.The candidate selected for this position will also work to support traffic analysis and data requests for the region Traffic Office and assists in producing engineering studies and reports for others including Tolling Division as needed. The successful candidate will possess the ability to be available to work a variety of shifts to include day, swing, night, weekends, and holidays, sometimes with little notice to assist in the 24/7 operations of the TMC.Note: This in-training position offers a career path and on-the-job training and allow you to progress through the Transportation Engineer field, achieving the goal class of a Transportation Engineer 2. Transportation Engineer 1 or Transportation Engineer 2 depending on qualifications.

Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$63,056 - $93,522 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Traffic Management Center (TMC) has a unique and exciting engineering opportunity to provide daily traffic management activities as the TMC Engineer.