Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services levy up for renewal

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced his proposal to renew the six-year Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services levy (VSHSL) that builds on the investments made over the past 18 years and ensures a wide range of programming.





Programming that helps people and families transition to affordable housing, get job training, find employment, access emergency financial assistance, obtain domestic violence advocacy, receive behavioral health treatment, and other resources and services.





The proposed levy maintains the existing tax rate.



The first Veterans and Human Services Levy passed in 2005, and since renewed in 2017 with the addition of senior services, has successfully served more than 27,000 veterans, servicemembers, and their families with fewer eligibility barriers than many federal programs.









“For those who served our nation in the armed forces, and those that built our community into what it is today, this levy is the opportunity to ensure that no person is left behind in King County,” said Executive Constantine. “Together we can continue our investment into the 300 programs led by more than 150 community-based organizations – organizations that help ensure seniors have connection to community and veterans have a place to call home. This levy has helped more than 185,000 people in the last six years and I’m excited to see what it can do in the future.” The funding reached more than 100,000 seniors through expanded senior programming, funded 675 bonuses focused on employee retention at 55 human services agencies, and launched DVHopeline, a countywide, 24-hour multi-lingual and multimodal domestic violence hotline that received 16,000 calls or texts and referred nearly 7,000 of those to additional support.



