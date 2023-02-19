Essentrics/Age Reversing Workout - free class at Senior Center March 7, 2023
Sunday, February 19, 2023
|Come, Move Your Body and Feel Amazing!
Free class on Saturday, March 7, 2023
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center will be offering a new exercise class in March.
Essentrics/Age Reversing Workouts for Posture, Pain Relief, Mobility, and Bone Strengthening
This class works all your 650 muscles and restores movement in your joints and liberates your spine, shoulders and hips. Improve your posture, balance, and relieve chronic aches and pains. Great for both men and women. Bring a yoga mat, towel, strap, and a friend!
|Natalia von Somoff, Certified Essentrics Instructor
Classes at the senior center will be offered Tuesday and Saturday mornings!
*FREE CLASS*
Try a free class on Saturday, March 7, 2023 from 1130am - 1230pm at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 (southernmost building)
Questions: contact Natalia EssentricswithNatalia@gmail.com
