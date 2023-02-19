Essentrics/Age Reversing Workout - free class at Senior Center March 7, 2023

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Come, Move Your Body and Feel Amazing!
Free class on Saturday, March 7, 2023

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center will be offering a new exercise class in March.

Essentrics/Age Reversing Workouts for Posture, Pain Relief, Mobility, and Bone Strengthening

This class works all your 650 muscles and restores movement in your joints and liberates your spine, shoulders and hips. Improve your posture, balance, and relieve chronic aches and pains. Great for both men and women. Bring a yoga mat, towel, strap, and a friend!

Natalia von Somoff, Certified Essentrics Instructor
Instructor is Natalia von Somoff, Certified Essentrics Instructor, Essentrically Fit, LLC 

Classes at the senior center will be offered Tuesday and Saturday mornings!

*FREE CLASS*

Try a free class on Saturday, March 7, 2023 from 1130am - 1230pm at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 (southernmost building)

Questions: contact Natalia EssentricswithNatalia@gmail.com



Posted by DKH at 1:59 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  