Shorecrest boys basketball rally from 10 point deficit to clinch a berth to the 3A Hardwood Classic tournament

16th ranked Shorecrest boys basketball win against 9th ranked team

Photo courtesy Shoreline Athletics

The sixteenth-seeded The sixteenth-seeded Shorecrest High School Boys basketball team, coached my Eddie George, rallied from a 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter in the second round of the state tournament on Saturday, February 25, 2023 and stunned No. 9 Gig Harbor to clinch a berth to the 3A Hardwood Classic at the Tacoma Dome.





No. 16 Shorecrest (18-6) will face No. 8 Rainier Beach (14-8) in a loser-out, round-of-12 game at 9pm Wednesday March 1, 2023 at the Tacoma Dome.



The Scots will be making their first trip to the Hardwood Classic since finishing second in Class 2A in 2016.



A variety of ticket options are available on the A variety of ticket options are available on the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association website.









--Shoreline Athletics Scroll down to 3A/4A State Basketball (Tacoma Dome). To avoid lines, advance purchase is recommended. https://www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=332











