Shorecrest boys basketball rally from 10 point deficit to clinch a berth to the 3A Hardwood Classic tournament

Sunday, February 26, 2023

16th ranked Shorecrest boys basketball win against 9th ranked team
Photo courtesy Shoreline Athletics 

The sixteenth-seeded Shorecrest High School Boys basketball team, coached my Eddie George, rallied from a 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter in the second round of the state tournament on Saturday, February 25, 2023 and stunned No. 9 Gig Harbor to clinch a berth to the 3A Hardwood Classic at the Tacoma Dome.

No. 16 Shorecrest (18-6) will face No. 8 Rainier Beach (14-8) in a loser-out, round-of-12 game at 9pm Wednesday March 1, 2023 at the Tacoma Dome.

The Scots will be making their first trip to the Hardwood Classic since finishing second in Class 2A in 2016.

A variety of ticket options are available on the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association website. 

Scroll down to 3A/4A State Basketball (Tacoma Dome). To avoid lines, advance purchase is recommended. https://www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=332

--Shoreline Athletics



Posted by DKH at 3:41 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  